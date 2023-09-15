DSA cases can't be quashed, no question of compensation: Anis







The Law Minister came up with the observation in response to the question from Gana Forum lawmaker Mukabbir Khan, during the question and answer session, in the Jatiya Sangsad.



The Cyber Security Bill was passed by the National Parliament on Wednesday, repealing the controversial Digital Security Act.



According to the new law, cases already filed under the Digital Security Act will continue.



Anisul Huq said there is no scope for quashing the cases filed under the Digital Security Act and there is no question of compensation in this regard.



Anisul also clarified that the position of the law is that for crimes committed under the old law, punishment will be given to the criminal by the court as per that old law.



Article 35 of the constitution provides for the protection of trial and punishment which states, "No person shall be convicted of any offence except for violation of a law in force at the time of the commission of the act charged as an offence, nor be subjected to a penalty greater than, or different from, that which might have been inflicted under the law in force at the time of the commission of the offence."



The Cyber Security Bill 2023 was passed in parliament on Wednesday, keeping offences under four of its sections non-bailable.



It is proposed to replace the much-talked-about Digital Security Act, in which offences under 14 sections are non-bailable.



As per the bill, officers of the rank of police Inspector are empowered to search and arrest anyone without any warrant.



The Digital Security Act was passed in September 2018 and came into effect on October 8 that year.



Law Minister Anisul Haque told the Parliament last June that a total of 7,001 cases have been filed across the country till January 31, 2023 under the Digital Security Act.



The act has been misused in many cases due to the lack of monitoring and others problem. The issue of misuse of Digital Security Act has also been acknowledged by government ministers at various times.



