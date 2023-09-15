Serve people properly  to get elected again, PM tells public reps







Sheikh Hasina also asked them to convey her greetings to the people countrywide.



The Prime Minister said these while addressing a programme arranged on the premises of her official residence Ganabhaban, marking the National Local Government Day-2023 for the first time in the country.

Some 8,000 public representatives of the country's 5,474 local government bodies-12 city corporations, 61 zilla parishads, 329 municipalities, 495 upazila parishads and 4,577 union parishads-joined the event physically organised by the Local Government Division.



Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League (AL), said, "You are the people from the grassroots, elected representatives with the votes of the people, and responsible to serve the people. So, working for the welfare of the people is the responsibility for you, me and all public representatives."



"You should go forward gaining the trust and confidence of the people by working for and serving them. You will have to gain the trust and confidence so that the people will again vote for you," she added.



Mentioning the country's development success is the outcome of the long hard work, the Prime Minister urged the local public representatives to be alert with the people of the country so that BNP-Jamaat evil force cannot destroy the success anymore as the achievement of the 1996-2001 of AL government was spoiled.



She said, "The progress of Bangladesh, what was obtained from 2009 to 2023, should be continued."



Hasina said these expressing her firm conviction to take the country to a more dignified position on the global stage by building 'Smart Bangladesh' and implementing the SDGs 2030.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also asked the public representatives of the local government bodies to stand against drug abuse, terrorism and militancy.



She said, "You will have to stand against drug abuse, terrorism and militancy. You will have to pay special attention so that none can engage in drug, terrorism and militancy."



Hasina said, "The government is constructing 560 model mosques and providing money for renovating temples. The government will do whatever is necessary for the development of mosques, temples, churches and pagodas and you should pay attention so that none can vandalize of these and create unrest."



She also asked the public representatives to pay attention so that the community clinics render proper services, and create awareness.



Regarding the overseas job seekers, the Prime Minister said, "Overseas job seekers should make aware to save from the scam of the middlemen. Rather they can avail loans from the banks particularly the Probashi Kallyan Bank which offers loans to them with collateral."



Sheikh Hasina asked the public representatives to work for food production and encourage the people not to leave a single inch of land uncultivated saying that we will have to take the country forward using whatever resources we have. I would like to request everyone to work accordingly.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that her government has been able to work for the development of the country and continue the democratic trend, maintaining a stable situation after forming the government for three consecutive terms since 2009. She said, "We have been able to develop the country up to the village-level and still some mud roads in many villages, if we get the scope to serve the people again, then there will be no mud roads in the country.



"Every village will be developed like a town," she added.



She also said, "We work for the welfare of common people. No people will be poor. We are working to advance them in various ways-allowances for disabled, elderly, husband deserters. We are also giving recognition and allowance to third gender people. We have given family cards to five crore people. They can buy essential products at low cost."



Urging everyone to be aware of the prevention of dengue, the Prime Minister said that it cannot be ended by killing mosquitoes. Houses should be kept clean to prevent dengue and avoid mosquitoes. Everyone must use mosquito nets. Local government public representatives have to work to build awareness among people about dengue.



Sheikh Hasina also urged the representatives to work on the 'Universal Pension Scheme' by understanding it properly. She said, "We have made the pension scheme for all so that the people of the country can have the success of liberty."



The Prime Minister urged the countrymen through the local government representatives to be economical about using electricity and other resources.



She also said that the cost of electricity will be different on the basis of using it. She said, "Low amount consumers will pay low cost while the big amount users will have to pay more cost with high rate and we will fix it in future."



Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam presided over the programme while State Minister Swapan Bhattacharjee and Local Government Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim also present and spoke on the occasion as special quests.



At the beginning of the meeting more than 25 local government public representatives delivered their speeches before the Prime Minister and she listened to all of them with patience and also inspired them to spoke about their respective areas and problems.



Mayors of five city corporations -Dhaka South, Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Khulna and Sylhet, Chairmen of two Zilla Parishads -Chattogram and Pirojpur; Chairmen of four Upazila Parishads -Dumki of Patuakhali and Raozan of Chattogram, Guimara of Khagrachhari and Rangpur Sadar; Mayors of two municipalities -Nilphamari Sadar and Nator Sadar; two Councillors from Dhaka South and North City Corporations; two Members from Brahmanbaria and Gopalganj Zilla Parishads; two Vice-Chairmen from Juri Upazila (Moulvibazar) and Mohammadpur Upazila (Magura); Chairmen of eight Union Parishads -Noajishpur Union (Raozan Upazila, Chattogram), Patgati at Tungipara in Golapganj, Bagadi in Chandpur Sadar, Borokashia Birampur at Mohonganj Upazila in Netrokona, Sonabaria at Kalaroa in Satkhira, Telegati at Morrelganj in Bagerhat, Lalabazar at Dakkhin Surma in Sylhet and Paratali Union at Raipura in Narsingdi, among local public representatives, spoke at the event.



In their speeches the public representatives committed to reelect Sheikh Hasina again through the 12th general election of the country. They also placed some demands to the Prime Minister including enrichment of their welfare trust, increasing their honorarium adjusting with the present market standard and increasing development funds in different local government bodies.

There was division-wise sitting arrangement at the Ganabhaban premises.



Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs) of ruling party and 14-part alliance and central committee leaders of the ruling AL were also present at that time.

