Biden invites Hasina at reception on sidelines of UNGA: Momen

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Diplomatic Correspondent

US President Joe Biden has invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a reception on September 19 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday at a briefing ahead of the visit.

"There is a possibility to join President Biden's reception," he said, referring to Joe Biden's reception and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's busy schedule at the UN.

"They (US) have invited us. If everything goes on right way (her health) we will join, however, we will finalize it at the last minute. It's a long queue," the Foreign Minister added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will reach New York on September 17 to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA78), Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver a speech on behalf of Bangladesh in the General Debate on September 22," the Foreign Minister said in a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke. MoFA Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin and DGs of relevant wings were present.

However, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister Energy adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, and other two junior Minister will accompany the Prime Minister, he said.

"There is a possibility of holding several high-level meetings (High-level Meeting/High-level Debate) during the general debate phase in which the Prime Minister may participate," he added.  

"She will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the UNGA, World leaders will gather in New York for the opening of the 78th session of the General Assembly (UNGA 78) under the theme, "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all."

 The first day of the high-level General Debate will be held on September 19, Momen said.

"In her speech, she will shed light on Bangladesh's incredible development progress, inclusive economic development, and success in the health sector," he said.

In addition, issues related to world peace, security, safe migration, forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens' crisis, establishment of climate justice will come up in her speech, he added.

 Active participation of the delegation of Bangladesh led by the Prime Minister in the 78th session of the United Nations is expected to strengthen Bangladesh's position in multilateral forums and broaden the field of international cooperation in matters related to Bangladesh's interests, Momen said.

He said the Prime Minister would highlight the Rohingya issue, climate change, and global peace in her UNGA address on September 22.

On the sidelines, she will attend several high-level meetings and have bilateral discussions with different heads of state.



