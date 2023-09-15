SC sends S Alam Group’s petition to full bench for hearing on Jan 8







But the Chamber judge sent their petition seeking the injunction on news media and social media to the full bench to be led by the Chief Justice for hearing on January 8,2024.



Earlier, the Chamber Judge fixed January 8 for holding hearing on another petition filed by the S Alam group for staying the operation of the High Court order asking the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the allegations against the owner of S Alam Group of amassing huge property abroad without taking permission from Bangladesh Bank.

After giving a status quo until January 8, on a High Court Division order, the Chamber Judge had earlier fixed January 8 to hear S Alam group's petition. On Tuesday, S Alam Group Chairman Mohammed Saiful Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen filed the petition with the Appellate Division seeking blanket injunction on print, electronic and social media on publication of their wealth abroad, particularly by the Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age. Barrister Rokanuddin Mahumd and Barrister Ajmalul Hossain filed the petition of Saiful Alam and Farzana Parvin.



Earlier, Alam had filed a petition with prayer to stay an enquiry that had been ordered by the High Court Division on their wealth abroad.



According to the published reports, S Alam Group owner Saiful Alam has built a business empire in Singapore worth at least about $1 billion, without taking permission from Bangladesh Bank to invest or transfer funds abroad.





