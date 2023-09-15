Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SC sends S Alam Group’s petition to full bench for hearing on Jan 8

Denies injunction on publication of news of its wealth abroad

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Chamber Judge of the  Appellate Division on Thursday did not grant injunction on publication of reports news and social media sought by S Alam Group Chairman M Saiful Alam and his wife Farzana Parvin about their wealth abroad.

But the Chamber judge sent their petition seeking the injunction on news media and social media to the full bench to be led by the Chief Justice for hearing on January 8,2024.

Earlier, the Chamber Judge fixed January 8 for holding hearing on another petition filed by the S Alam group for staying the operation of the High Court order asking the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the allegations against the owner of S Alam Group of amassing huge property abroad without taking permission from Bangladesh Bank.

After giving a status quo until January 8, on a High Court Division order, the Chamber Judge had earlier fixed January 8 to hear  S Alam group's petition. On Tuesday, S Alam Group Chairman Mohammed Saiful Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen filed the petition with the Appellate Division seeking  blanket injunction on print, electronic and social media on publication of their wealth abroad, particularly by the Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age. Barrister Rokanuddin Mahumd and Barrister Ajmalul Hossain filed the petition of Saiful Alam and Farzana Parvin.

Earlier, Alam had filed a petition with prayer to  stay an enquiry that had been ordered by the High Court Division on their wealth abroad.

According to the published reports, S Alam Group owner Saiful Alam has built a business empire in Singapore worth at least about $1 billion, without taking permission from Bangladesh Bank to invest or transfer funds abroad.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


SC sends S Alam Group’s petition to full bench for hearing on Jan 8
RAB man dies in fire incident at N’ganj
Mofizur Rahman’s namaz-e-janaja today
Judiciary entirely under control of govt: Fakhrul
Jamalpur DC transferred on EC advice
US Embassy regrets new CSA, fears its misuse
EU parliament urges govt to cooperate with HR organisations
BD, UNOPS ink accord


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft