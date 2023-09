A RAB member died and a woman was burnt in a flat in Nitaiganj area of Narayanganj in the early hours on Thursday.



The deceased, Abhijit Singh, 28, a member of RAB-11, passed away around 4:45pm at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

