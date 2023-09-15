|
Mofizur Rahman’s namaz-e-janaja today
Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 80
Former Finance and Commerce Secretary Mofizur Rahman's namaz-e-janaja will be held today (Friday) after Juma prayer at Gulshan Azad Mosque. A doa mahfil to pray for his departed soul will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) after Asar prayer at his residence at Lakebreeze, House No. 34, Road No. 104, Gulshan-2.
He died at the age of 96 at his residence on September 9. He hails from Feni. He left behind two sons and two daughters.