Judiciary entirely under control of govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the current judiciary is entirely under control of the government."We just want to say this, there is no democracy in Bangladesh, the judicial system that exists has completely gone under their (government's) control," he said.He said it at a seminar titled "Current State of Judiciary: A Tool to Oppress the Opposition in Bangladesh" was organized by United Lawyers Front at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan.Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, co-convener of United Lawyers Front, read the main article in the seminar.Fakhrul said, "Under the patronization of government cases filed against about 4 million opposition party politicians.Politicians cannot come to political programmes due to attendance in court. They filed 98 cases to my name and if I get two more it will be a century.""In this way the Awami League government is using the courts as the main tool to maintain their illegal power," he added. Fakhrul said, "Awami League does not believe in the democracy and not interest to build a democratic state, because they believe one-party rule like 1975."He said, "No one can speak. Police officers talk like politicians, judges talk about sworn politics. In this situation, we common people will go where?""In order to save democracy, we have to destroy the current state structure and build a new democratic state structure after oust the fascist government," he added. He said BNP's 31-point proposal including the formation of a judicial commission can bring back country form the edge of the ditch. Mirza Fakhrul urged the lawyers to unite and form a movement against the government.Regarding the Cyber Security Act passed by Parliament, Fakhrul said, "Our civil society people, journalists, politicians have protested against the law. At the same time, various international organizations and the United Nations Human Rights Commission have given opinions on change various sections of this law. Without name they have changed nothing."He condemned and protested against the Cyber Security Act passed by Parliament.BNP Secretary General also condemned the recent police attack on lawyers in Dhaka Bar and cases against lawyers.BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Dhaka University Law Professor Borhan Uddin Khan, Supreme Court Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Advocate Mohsin Rashid attended the seminar chaired by Advocate Zainal Abedin, former president of Supreme Court Lawyers Association.