Jamalpur DC transferred on EC advice

Jamalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Imran Ahmed, who sought votes for 'Boat' symbol in the upcoming general elections to be held in January next year, has been transferred following the request of the Election Commission (EC).The Public Administration Ministry on Thursday issued an order transferring Imran to the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment as its Deputy Secretary (DS).Same time, the PA Ministry on Thursday appointed Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy's Deputy Director (Deputy Secretary) Md Shafiur Rahman as the new DC of Jamalpur.Md Imran Ahmed came under strong criticism recently after seeking votes for 'Boat' and reelecting the ruling Awami League government in the next general election.Amid criticism in the social media, the EC Secretariat on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Cabinet Division requesting it to withdraw DC Imran for breaching service rule and neutrality of a civil servant.