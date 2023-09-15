Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Jamalpur DC transferred on EC advice

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

Jamalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Imran Ahmed, who sought votes for 'Boat' symbol in the upcoming general elections to be held in January next year, has been transferred following the request of the Election Commission (EC).

The Public Administration Ministry on Thursday issued an order transferring Imran to the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment as its Deputy Secretary (DS).

Same time, the PA Ministry on Thursday appointed Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy's Deputy Director (Deputy Secretary) Md Shafiur Rahman as the new DC of Jamalpur.

Md Imran Ahmed came under strong criticism recently after seeking votes for 'Boat' and reelecting the ruling Awami League government in the next general election.

Amid criticism in the social media, the EC Secretariat on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Cabinet Division requesting it to withdraw DC Imran for breaching service rule and neutrality of a civil servant.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


SC sends S Alam Group’s petition to full bench for hearing on Jan 8
RAB man dies in fire incident at N’ganj
Mofizur Rahman’s namaz-e-janaja today
Judiciary entirely under control of govt: Fakhrul
Jamalpur DC transferred on EC advice
US Embassy regrets new CSA, fears its misuse
EU parliament urges govt to cooperate with HR organisations
BD, UNOPS ink accord


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft