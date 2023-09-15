US Embassy regrets new CSA, fears its misuse

The US Embassy in Dhaka in a statement has said on Thursday that new Cyber Security Act (CSA) by the Bangladeshi Parliament continues to criminalize freedom of expression, retains non-bailable offences, and too easily could be misused to arrest, detain, and silence critics.



"We regret that the government of Bangladesh did not give stakeholders adequate opportunity to review and provide input to the new law to ensure it meets international standards," it said.



