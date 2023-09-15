Video
EU parliament urges govt to cooperate with HR organisations

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Parliament urged authorities in Bangladesh to cooperate with human rights organisations, in order to collectively bring an end to human rights abuses in the country, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

A joint resolution of the European Parliament has expressed deep concern over the deterioration of the human rights situation in Bangladesh. The resolution calls for adherence to international standards to ensure civil and political rights.

The vote on the resolution, titled "Motion for a Resolution" on the human rights situation in Bangladesh, notably the case of rights organisation Odhikar, is scheduled to take place Thursday in Strasbourg at noon (local time).

Seven groups, including the centre-right, social democrats, and leftists of the European Parliament, jointly proposed this motion resolution.

The resolution urged the government to promptly and unconditionally drop all charges against representatives of Odhikar and to reinstate the organisation's registration.

During the parliamentary session debate (on Wednesday night local time) on the motion in Strasbourg, France, six members participated in it, expressing concerns over the deterioration of the human rights situation in Bangladesh.

The motion calls again on the government to repeal the Digital Security Act and encourages it to adopt cybersecurity legislation that fully complies with international standards.

Additionally, the resolution highlights the importance of ensuring a safe and favourable working condition for non-governmental development organisations, human rights activists, and religious minorities.

The resolution underlines the importance of respecting due process, and urges the government and judicial authorities to respect international standards and cooperate with the UN bodies to ensure these standards are met, insists that international observers are permitted to attend court hearings.

Additionally, the government has been called upon to facilitate the utilisation of approved foreign grants by civil society organisations.

The resolution expresses deep concern over the arrest of opposition leaders and the use of force against protesters in Bangladesh. It calls upon the government to ensure a conducive environment for free, fair, and inclusive elections in 2024.

As per the resolution, the human rights conditions in Bangladesh have significantly worsened, encompassing issues such as extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, limitations on freedom of expression, and workers' rights.

The members of the European Parliament called on the European External Action Service, the EU Delegation and the Member States' embassies in Bangladesh to raise human rights concerns at the highest levels and increase their support for local human rights defenders, union workers and journalists under attack, including by monitoring trials.

