Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD, UNOPS ink accord

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Diplomatic Correspondent

United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has signed a Host Country Agreement (HCA) with  Bangladesh for development cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and  Executive Director of UNOPS Jorge Moreira da Silva signed the accord at the Foreign Office on Monday, according to a Foreign Ministry release.

UNOPS Bangladesh Country Manager Sudhir Muralidharan, Foreign Ministry Director Mohammad Jobayed Hosen, Chief of Protocol Nayem Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Protocol Bidosh Chandra Barman, and Director General (UN) Md Emdadul Islam Chowdhury were present at the signing ceremony.

The Host Country Agreement marks a pivotal moment in UNOPS' ongoing commitment to supporting Bangladesh in achieving its national development agenda, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UNOPS has been a key partner of Bangladesh, national NGOs, donors, partners and the civil society in addressing critical challenges, particularly in the areas of climate resilience, environmental sustainability, sustainable procurement, infrastructure development, and technical capacity building.

Since 2003, UNOPS played a vital role in capacity development, infrastructure building and strengthening systems in Bangladesh, including support to procurements, human resource development management, finance, and project management.

UNOPS has been working to empower communities and enhance their resilience against the impacts of climate change, among other pressing issues. UNOPS's unique blend of private sector agility with public sector accountability brings forth a strong value proposition.

A notable achievement in UNOPS' partnership with Bangladesh has been its role as a fiduciary management agent for the 'Strengthening Humanitarian Preparedness and Response Programme in Bangladesh.'

Funded by the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, the  programme significantly impacted disaster-affected communities in Bangladesh. It improved access to essential services such as education, clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and gender-based violence prevention, and addressed basic food needs.

UNOPS has also collaborated closely with the Government of Bangladesh and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to enhance workplace safety in the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector. UNOPS procured and installed specialised laboratory equipment and supported the strengthening of the vaccine testing laboratory of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).

UNOPS has also contributed to expanding oxygen therapy capacity in Bangladesh by procuring and installing pressure-swing adsorption (PSA) plants at 29 government hospitals across the country.

The Host Country Agreement solidified UNOPS' commitment to supporting Bangladesh's development efforts.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


SC sends S Alam Group’s petition to full bench for hearing on Jan 8
RAB man dies in fire incident at N’ganj
Mofizur Rahman’s namaz-e-janaja today
Judiciary entirely under control of govt: Fakhrul
Jamalpur DC transferred on EC advice
US Embassy regrets new CSA, fears its misuse
EU parliament urges govt to cooperate with HR organisations
BD, UNOPS ink accord


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft