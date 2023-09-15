BD, UNOPS ink accord







Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Executive Director of UNOPS Jorge Moreira da Silva signed the accord at the Foreign Office on Monday, according to a Foreign Ministry release.



UNOPS Bangladesh Country Manager Sudhir Muralidharan, Foreign Ministry Director Mohammad Jobayed Hosen, Chief of Protocol Nayem Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Protocol Bidosh Chandra Barman, and Director General (UN) Md Emdadul Islam Chowdhury were present at the signing ceremony.

The Host Country Agreement marks a pivotal moment in UNOPS' ongoing commitment to supporting Bangladesh in achieving its national development agenda, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



UNOPS has been a key partner of Bangladesh, national NGOs, donors, partners and the civil society in addressing critical challenges, particularly in the areas of climate resilience, environmental sustainability, sustainable procurement, infrastructure development, and technical capacity building.



Since 2003, UNOPS played a vital role in capacity development, infrastructure building and strengthening systems in Bangladesh, including support to procurements, human resource development management, finance, and project management.



UNOPS has been working to empower communities and enhance their resilience against the impacts of climate change, among other pressing issues. UNOPS's unique blend of private sector agility with public sector accountability brings forth a strong value proposition.



A notable achievement in UNOPS' partnership with Bangladesh has been its role as a fiduciary management agent for the 'Strengthening Humanitarian Preparedness and Response Programme in Bangladesh.'



Funded by the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, the programme significantly impacted disaster-affected communities in Bangladesh. It improved access to essential services such as education, clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and gender-based violence prevention, and addressed basic food needs.



UNOPS has also collaborated closely with the Government of Bangladesh and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to enhance workplace safety in the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector. UNOPS procured and installed specialised laboratory equipment and supported the strengthening of the vaccine testing laboratory of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).



UNOPS has also contributed to expanding oxygen therapy capacity in Bangladesh by procuring and installing pressure-swing adsorption (PSA) plants at 29 government hospitals across the country.



The Host Country Agreement solidified UNOPS' commitment to supporting Bangladesh's development efforts.



