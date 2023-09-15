UNO, OC among 10 hurt in attack allegedly by illegal occupants





Also, several vehicles including one owned by a private television station were torched during the attack.

The injured included UNO and Executive Magistrate KM Rafiqul Islam, OC Tofail Ahmed and others who received treatment from a private hospital.

Alauddin, assistant commissioner (AC-Land) of the upazila, said some people built structures illegally on a land allocated for constructing a heart foundation in Jungle Salimpur area under Salimpur union, and they have long been living there.

The illegal occupants earlier were served notices to free land, but they didn't comply with the orders, he said, adding that they recovered 10 acres of land from the clutches of the occupants on Thursday.

Three people were detained in this connection.

Over 100 structures erected illegally on the government land were demolished during the drive that started at 10:00am, he added. �UNB





