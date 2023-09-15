Video
UNO, OC among 10 hurt in attack allegedly by illegal occupants

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

CHATTOGRAM, Sep 14: At least 10 people including Sitakunda upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and officer-in-charge (OC) were injured in an attack allegedly by illegal occupants of government khas lands in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Thursday afternoon.
Also, several vehicles including one owned by a private television station were torched during the attack.
The injured included UNO and Executive Magistrate KM Rafiqul Islam, OC Tofail Ahmed and others who received treatment from a private hospital.
Alauddin, assistant commissioner (AC-Land) of the upazila, said some people built structures illegally on a land allocated for constructing a heart foundation in Jungle Salimpur area under Salimpur union, and they have long been living there.
The illegal occupants earlier were served notices to free land, but they didn't comply with the orders, he said, adding that they recovered 10 acres of land from the clutches of the occupants on Thursday.
Suddenly the occupants attacked them when they were returning from the spot, the AC said, adding that 10 people including the UNO and OC were injured in the attack.
Three people were detained in this connection.
Over 100 structures erected illegally on the government land were demolished during the drive that started at 10:00am, he added.     �UNB



