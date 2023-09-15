2 schoolgirls commit suicide in Magura

MAGURA, Sept 14: Two young girls have reportedly died by suicide in their respective houses in separate incidents in Sripur upazila of Magura district on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Mithila, 13, a class 7 student of Kajli Sarangdia Girls School and daughter of Siddique Biswas of Amtoil village, died by hanging herself from the ceiling on Thursday morning.

Family members said after getting no response from Mithila for a long time in the morning, they looked through the window of the house and saw her body hanging from the ceiling. She was taken to the local hospital where the doctors declared her dead. �UNB

