BFUJ mourns death of journo Humayun Kabir
Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad on Thursday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of journalist Humayun Kabir.
In a condolence message, the leaders prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
With his death, the nation has lost a skilled journalist and this loss will not be replenished soon, they said.
Humayun Kabir, staff reporter of ATN Bangla and ATN News, died of a liver cancer on Wednesday at the age of 63.
Kabir, member of Dinajpur Journalist Union, breathed his last on the way to his own residence Dinajpur after treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.