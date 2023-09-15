BFUJ mourns death of journo Humayun Kabir





In a condolence message, the leaders prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

With his death, the nation has lost a skilled journalist and this loss will not be replenished soon, they said.

Humayun Kabir, staff reporter of ATN Bangla and ATN News, died of a liver cancer on Wednesday at the age of 63.

Kabir, member of Dinajpur Journalist Union, breathed his last on the way to his own residence Dinajpur after treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.



