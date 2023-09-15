World will know about Bangabandhu through his biopic: Hasan





"Through the film, the new generation and the global community as well would know how Bangabandhu became a founder of a nation," he said prior to watching the movie, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal, at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

The premiere of the long-awaited film 'Mujib- The Making of a Nation', the biopic of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was screened at the Bellight Box Cinema 7 hall, said a press release received here.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Khalilur Rahman, Arifin Shuvoo, who was portrayed as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the film, Nusrat Faria and scriptwriter Atul Tiwari, among others, spoke at the function.

BFDC managing director Nuzhat Yesmin, joint secretary of the information and broadcasting ministry Kawsar Ahmed and expatriates as well as foreigners were also present at the first screening of the film.

He said the film has already received a certificate from the censor board and the film would be released in the country in October.

Atul Tiwari said first, the film will be released in Bangla and Hindi. A process is going on to release the movie worldwide.

The shooting of the biopic began on January 22, 2021 and ended on December 18.

The first poster of the film was released on March 17 in 2022, the second poster on May 3 and the first trailer on May 19 at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

After watching the film, audiences lauded the film enormously. �BSS



