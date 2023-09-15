Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

World will know about Bangabandhu through his biopic: Hasan

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said Bangabandhu's indomitable struggle and sacrifices for the nation is portrayed in his biopic, 'Mujib - The Making of a Nation', as its premiere show was screened in Canada.
"Through the film, the new generation and the global community as well would know how Bangabandhu became a founder of a nation," he said prior to watching the movie, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal, at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.
The premiere of the long-awaited film 'Mujib- The Making of a Nation', the biopic of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was screened at the Bellight Box Cinema 7 hall, said a press release received here.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Khalilur Rahman, Arifin Shuvoo, who was portrayed as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the film, Nusrat Faria and scriptwriter Atul Tiwari, among others, spoke at the function.
BFDC managing director Nuzhat Yesmin, joint secretary of the information and broadcasting ministry Kawsar Ahmed and expatriates as well as foreigners were also present at the first screening of the film.
Dr Hasan said the new generation doesn't know how Bangladesh achieved independence and how the unarmed nation turned into an armed nation responding to the clarion call of Bangabandhu. Even, no one knows how the brutal killings were carried out in 1975, except the witnesses, who escaped from the brutality. "The pathetic incidents are also portrayed in the film", he added.
He said the film has already received a certificate from the censor board and the film would be released in the country in October.
Atul Tiwari said first, the film will be released in Bangla and Hindi. A process is going on to release the movie worldwide.
The shooting of the biopic began on January 22, 2021 and ended on December 18.
The first poster of the film was released on March 17 in 2022, the second poster on May 3 and the first trailer on May 19 at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.
After watching the film, audiences lauded the film enormously.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


UNO, OC among 10 hurt in attack allegedly by illegal occupants
Speakers for modernization of logistics sector
2 schoolgirls commit suicide in Magura
BFUJ mourns death of journo Humayun Kabir
World will know about Bangabandhu through his biopic: Hasan
BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held
10 DU students receive Sitara Parvin award
ABT member among 10 held in city


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft