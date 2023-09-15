BAF MODC recruits passing out parade held





Air Officer Commanding of BAF Birsreshto Matiur Rahman Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman reviewed the parade as the Chief Guest, says a media release of Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

A total of 50 MODC (Air) recruits have passed out through this parade. Recruit (MODC) Md Adil Mia was awarded with the 'Best Recruit Trophy'.

Senior BAF officers, airmen, MODC and guardians of the recruits were present during the occasion. �UNB

