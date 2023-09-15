Video
10 DU students receive Sitara Parvin award

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

A total of 10 students of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded Prof Sitara Parvin Award-2023 for their outstanding performances in BSS (Hons.) examination in 2021.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman distributed the award among the recipients as the chief guest at a function held at Prof. Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium of the university on Thursday.
The recipients of Prof Sitara Parvin Award are- Md Nasimul Huda, SM Shams Rahman, Sumaia Sanjana Nimmi, Nawshin Bithy, Aurthy Noboneeta, Maria Anis Chowdhury, Md Mahfuzul Islam, Neeti Chakma, Sujan Sen Gupta and Syed Mohammad Rahatul Islam.
Chaired by Chairman of the Mass Communication and Journalism department Prof Dr Abul Mansur Ahmed, the function was addressed by social science faculty dean Prof Dr Zia Rahman, Former President of Dhaka Reporters Unity M Shafiqul Karim, late Prof Dr Sitara Parvin's Classmate Nasima Haider and Associate Professor of the department Md Saiful Alam Chowdhury. Prof Dr Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali gave vote of thanks while Associate Professor Shaonti Haider conducted the program.
While addressing, Dr Akhtaruzzaman paid glowing tribute to the memory of Prof Dr Sitara Parvin and said, "She was an honest, sincere and devoted teacher and researcher of the university".
Such a scholarship will inspire the students to study and equip themselves with knowledge, moral and humanitarian values. He called upon the students to play a pivotal role in building a non-communal and inclusive society following the ideals and values of late Prof Dr Sitara Parvin.
Prof Dr Sitara Parvin, daughter of former President Justice Shaha-buddin Ahmed and wife of retired Prof Dr Ahadu-zzaman Mohammad Ali of DU MCJ Department died in a tragic road accident on June 23, 2005 in the USA.     �BSS



