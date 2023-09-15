Video
ABT member among 10 held in city

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police has arrested 10 people, including a member of the banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), in separate raid conducted in different areas of the city.
"On a tip-off, an ATU team conducted a raid in the city's Jamuna Future Park area under the Bhatara police station on Wednesday and arrested the ABT member," ATU Superintendent of Police (media) Mohammad Sanwar Hossain said at a press conference at ATU headquarters in the city's Baridhara area on Thursday.
The ABT member has been identified as Mohammad Arif (23) of Katiyadi upazila of Kishoreganj district, he said, adding that in the recent time, Ariful has been living in the Chairman Bari area of Tongi south police station in Gazipur.
The ATU members seized two mobile phones, a computer CPU, a hard disk drive, a passport and some other documents.
Besides, the ATU members conducted separate drives in different areas of the city and arrested nine active members of an organized theft ring involved in stealing mobile phones and changing IMEI changing.
The arrestees have been identified as Md. Bahauddin Hossain Miji alias Bahar (35), Ramzan Ali (29), Md Hamim Ahmed alias Hamim (34), Md Atiqul Islam (28), Md Parvez Hasan (18), Md Masudur Rahman alias Masud (32), Md Saiful Islam (28), Md Faisal Ahmed Roni (34) and Md. Millat Hossain (26).
ATU Superintendent of Police (organized crime) Merin Sultana and Additional SP Akhiul Islam were present at the briefing, among others.     �BSS



