Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Thank you DMP for anti-drug efforts

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The news of the arrest of 42 individuals on charges of selling and consuming drugs over the last 24 hours, as reported in your publication, is indeed heartening and indicative of the DMP's dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.

The scourge of drug abuse has far-reaching consequences, not only on the individuals involved but also on the fabric of our society. It destabilizes families, fuels crime, and poses a significant threat to public health. Therefore, it is imperative that law enforcement agencies such as the DMP take proactive measures to curb this menace.

It is noteworthy that the DMP's operations targeted drug sellers and consumers in different areas across the metropolis. This proactive approach, combined with the recovery of a substantial quantity of drugs, sends a strong message that drug-related activities will not be tolerated in our city.

Together, as a community, we can make strides towards a drug-free society where our citizens can thrive without the shadow of addiction.Their unwavering commitment to our safety is a source of pride for our city, and we stand with them in this important endeavour.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Thank you DMP for anti-drug efforts
Country’s food security remains strong amid global threats
AR could be used in Education
Bid to avail climate funding
Kashful flower carries special place in our culture
Our tourism industry turning around
Importance of HRM
Bangladesh-France relations reach new heights


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft