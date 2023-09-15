Thank you DMP for anti-drug efforts







The news of the arrest of 42 individuals on charges of selling and consuming drugs over the last 24 hours, as reported in your publication, is indeed heartening and indicative of the DMP's dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.



The scourge of drug abuse has far-reaching consequences, not only on the individuals involved but also on the fabric of our society. It destabilizes families, fuels crime, and poses a significant threat to public health. Therefore, it is imperative that law enforcement agencies such as the DMP take proactive measures to curb this menace.

It is noteworthy that the DMP's operations targeted drug sellers and consumers in different areas across the metropolis. This proactive approach, combined with the recovery of a substantial quantity of drugs, sends a strong message that drug-related activities will not be tolerated in our city.



Together, as a community, we can make strides towards a drug-free society where our citizens can thrive without the shadow of addiction.Their unwavering commitment to our safety is a source of pride for our city, and we stand with them in this important endeavour.



Adnan Anan Sikder

Student, Department of CSE, East West University Dear SirThe news of the arrest of 42 individuals on charges of selling and consuming drugs over the last 24 hours, as reported in your publication, is indeed heartening and indicative of the DMP's dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.The scourge of drug abuse has far-reaching consequences, not only on the individuals involved but also on the fabric of our society. It destabilizes families, fuels crime, and poses a significant threat to public health. Therefore, it is imperative that law enforcement agencies such as the DMP take proactive measures to curb this menace.It is noteworthy that the DMP's operations targeted drug sellers and consumers in different areas across the metropolis. This proactive approach, combined with the recovery of a substantial quantity of drugs, sends a strong message that drug-related activities will not be tolerated in our city.Together, as a community, we can make strides towards a drug-free society where our citizens can thrive without the shadow of addiction.Their unwavering commitment to our safety is a source of pride for our city, and we stand with them in this important endeavour.Adnan Anan SikderStudent, Department of CSE, East West University