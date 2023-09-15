Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Country’s food security remains strong amid global threats

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

In a world still grappling with the formidable challenges of pandemic and international conflicts, one nation has emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience - Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's latest assurance to the nation's parliament regarding food security serves as a testament to the remarkable achievements of this South Asian country.

The PM has declared that the country has achieved self-reliance in food production and successfully navigated through the challenges erupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War.

As the world continues to make its way through the two aching realities, nations have been forced to confront the vulnerabilities in their food supply chains. Unexpected disruption in global trade and the ripple effects on commodity markets have raised global concerns about food shortages. Yet, Bangladesh stands tall, with its food security intact and its people nourished.

In a world where headlines often focus on scarcity and strife, Bangladesh's journey towards food security is a beacon of hope. It's a story of a nation that has turned challenges into opportunities, rising above global turmoil to provide for its citizens. As we delve deeper into this narrative, we come across the key components of Bangladesh's achievement and the lessons it offers to the world.

At the heart of this success story lays Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to agriculture and food production. The country's consistent investment in research, coupled with extensive extension services which have empowered farmers while giving a boost to productivity.

However, the impressive growth in food grain production tells a remarkable tale. From 328.96 lakh metric tons in the 2008-09 fiscal years to a remarkable 477.68 lakh metric tonnes in 2022-23 fiscal years, Bangladesh's agricultural sector has surged ahead. This surge is not just about numbers; it represents a nation's dedication to ensuring food security for its citizens, even in the most challenging of times.

Bangladesh's resilience in food security extends beyond its borders, setting an example for other nations grappling with similar challenges. In a world where global supply chains can falter, where geopolitical tensions can disrupt trade, the government also kept its focus on the importance of self-sufficiency.

The lessons to be drawn from our food security success are both practical and inspirational. They remind us that, even in the face of global crises, nations can build resilience through sustainable agriculture, effective policies, and investments in research and technology.

In conclusion, the country's commitment to safeguard its food supply amidst some of the most daunting global crises shines as a model of determination and strategic foresight. It is also time to delve deeper into the strategies and policies that have enabled Bangladesh to maintain its food security, and share the knowhow with the rest of the world at large.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Thank you DMP for anti-drug efforts
Country’s food security remains strong amid global threats
AR could be used in Education
Bid to avail climate funding
Kashful flower carries special place in our culture
Our tourism industry turning around
Importance of HRM
Bangladesh-France relations reach new heights


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft