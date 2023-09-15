Country’s food security remains strong amid global threats







The PM has declared that the country has achieved self-reliance in food production and successfully navigated through the challenges erupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War.



As the world continues to make its way through the two aching realities, nations have been forced to confront the vulnerabilities in their food supply chains. Unexpected disruption in global trade and the ripple effects on commodity markets have raised global concerns about food shortages. Yet, Bangladesh stands tall, with its food security intact and its people nourished.

In a world where headlines often focus on scarcity and strife, Bangladesh's journey towards food security is a beacon of hope. It's a story of a nation that has turned challenges into opportunities, rising above global turmoil to provide for its citizens. As we delve deeper into this narrative, we come across the key components of Bangladesh's achievement and the lessons it offers to the world.



At the heart of this success story lays Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to agriculture and food production. The country's consistent investment in research, coupled with extensive extension services which have empowered farmers while giving a boost to productivity.



However, the impressive growth in food grain production tells a remarkable tale. From 328.96 lakh metric tons in the 2008-09 fiscal years to a remarkable 477.68 lakh metric tonnes in 2022-23 fiscal years, Bangladesh's agricultural sector has surged ahead. This surge is not just about numbers; it represents a nation's dedication to ensuring food security for its citizens, even in the most challenging of times.



Bangladesh's resilience in food security extends beyond its borders, setting an example for other nations grappling with similar challenges. In a world where global supply chains can falter, where geopolitical tensions can disrupt trade, the government also kept its focus on the importance of self-sufficiency.



The lessons to be drawn from our food security success are both practical and inspirational. They remind us that, even in the face of global crises, nations can build resilience through sustainable agriculture, effective policies, and investments in research and technology.



In conclusion, the country's commitment to safeguard its food supply amidst some of the most daunting global crises shines as a model of determination and strategic foresight. It is also time to delve deeper into the strategies and policies that have enabled Bangladesh to maintain its food security, and share the knowhow with the rest of the world at large.



