

Address legal and judicial actions of the deadly health disaster



The number of dengue cases has seen an increase with over 52,000 cases and 230 deaths reported in 2022. By 2023 the figures rose to over 72,000 cases and 340 deaths reported as of August this year-a fivefold increase from the previous year. This marks the dengue year since Bangladesh's major outbreak in 2000.



Dengue fever commonly presents symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle and joint pain along, with a rash. In instances the disease can progress to a severe form known as dengue haemorrhagic fever-potentially leading to fatal outcomes.

We must obey the guidelines established by the government, and the authority should be more stringent in imposing fines and punishing those who do not follow the rules. The most effective strategy to reduce this outbreak every individual should be aware and maintain their yards clear of standing water, which is one of the major cause of breeding mosquitoes.



The courts in different countries have implemented regulations and legislation to combat the spread of dengue fever. These measures primarily revolve around control, such as mandating individuals to maintain mosquito environments by eliminating stagnant water and utilizing insect repellents.



In 2016 the Supreme Court of India issued a mandate for the government to implement strategies aimed at curbing the transmission of dengue fever, within the country. The courts directive encompassed actions like spraying insecticides cleaning up waste and distributing nets to individuals residing in affected areas.



Similarly, in 2017 the Supreme Court of Brazil mandated that the government take steps to prevent dengue fever from spreading in Rio de Janeiro. The court's order involved initiatives such as increasing the number of workers dedicated to control implementing insecticide spraying programs and disseminating information to educate the public on preventing bites.



Likewise, in 2018 Singapore's High Court instructed the government to adopt measures for containing the spread of dengue fever across the nation. These measures included scaling up mosquito traps deployment efforts, improving garbage clearance practices and conducting public awareness campaigns regarding prevention methods, against bites.



These regulations and legal mandates form a component of endeavours aimed at managing this disease and safeguarding public health. The Bangladesh High Court has made decisions regarding the issue of dengue fever, which include:



Back, in 2019 the High Court instructed the government to take actions to manage the dengue outbreak. Directed to establish a committee that would investigate the causes behind outbreaks and propose measures, for future occurrences.



In 2020, the High Court directed the government to provide free treatment to all dengue patients. The court also ordered the government to ensure that all hospitals and clinics have adequate stock of medicines and other supplies to treat dengue patients.



In 2021, the High Court ordered the government to take steps to improve the drainage system in Dhaka city. The court said that the poor drainage system is one of the main reasons for the spread of dengue mosquitoes.



In 2022, the High Court directed the government to ensure that all schools and colleges have adequate mosquito nets. The court also ordered the government to launch a public awareness campaign about dengue fever.

In addition to the rulings mentioned above, the High Court has also issued a number of other directives related to dengue fever, such as:

Ordering the government to ensure that all construction sites have adequate mosquito control measures in place. Ordering the government to conduct regular inspections of schools and hospitals to ensure that they are free of mosquito breeding grounds. Ordering the government to provide financial assistance to families who have lost a loved one to dengue fever.



The High Court's rulings have been instrumental in raising awareness about dengue fever and in ensuring that the government takes the necessary steps to control the disease. The court's continued engagement on this issue is essential to protecting the health of the people of Bangladesh. Moreover, we as individuals must be more cautious and obey the directions in order to prevent a dengue outbreak, and the only way to do so is to keep our surroundings neat and clean.



The writer is Barrister at Law (Lincoln's Inn),LLM with specialism in Corporate Law and Practice

