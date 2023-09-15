

Defend human rights through democracy



The unique criteria of Democracy is- that it provides such types of an atmosphere where several indicators get the best priorities such as respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms and the freely expressed will of the people. It illustrates how everyone creates decision-making, equal rights and eradicates all types of discrimination of any status. However, democracy has several elements to mention such as respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, freedom of expression and opinion, a pluralistic system of political parties and organizations, access to power and its exercise in accordance with the rule of law.



Democracy and human rights are interrelated to each other. Democracy tries to ensure that human rights and transitional justice considerations are reflected in peace agreements and it supports the establishment of truth-seeking processes, judicial accountability mechanisms, and reparations programs. It also committed to democracy for human rights, equality and justice. Besides, transparency and accountability in public administration, free, independent and pluralistic media are also important factors in navigating democracy to preserve human rights effectively. Democracy also supports the implementation of human rights in a systematic and disciplinary way; it preserves and promotes the dignity, justice and fundamental rights of the individual and fosters the economic and social development of the community. Besides, it also encourages national stability and keeps international peace in the crises. But, there are some of the negative indicators which are the external threat to democracy such as bad governance, abuses of state power, endemic corruption and entrenched discrimination and inequality, lack of voice of the poor and the marginalized and their right to remedy and justice.

Democracy has some unique yardsticks as it can indicate it has a comprehensive framework of conflict resolution by providing a conducive, peaceful violent-free society by applying several techniques that are important to resolve political conflict. Firstly, conflicting parties are brought together to establish a mutual agreement. Secondly, governments or third parties to the strife may directly intervene to introduce or impose a decision. Thirdly, new initiatives, programs or institutional structures are implemented to address the conflict in question. Fourthly, contending parties are compelled or forced to utilize previously established means of resolution or containment. Fifthly, the government or another third party may use coercion to eliminate or instill fear into one or all those engaged in a given conflict, leading to subsidence. Conflict management means the use of dialogue to assist opponents or parties not only to have agreement against hostile images or actions but also to comply with earlier agreed resolutions and strategies.



The theme of the International Day of Democracy (2023) is "Empowering the Next Generation" which emphasizes the pivotal role of young people which will ensure their voice and decision-making has an overwhelming impact on the planet. It also spotlights two benchmarks; the first is youth is a steward to protect democracy in the concurrent situation which illustrates creating a strong educated electorate system which is considered the heart of democracy. Besides, they can play a fundamental role in preventing the proliferation of online mis- and disinformation, rising populism, and the reduction of the climate crisis. The second is that young people can play a role in empowering the youth in climate justice. Apparently, climate crises throw challenges to democracy in several ways such as growing food insecurity, migration, water scarcity, and extreme weather events are driving conflict and weighing on the minds of voters. In these circumstances, young people can play the role of catalysts or mediators to charge climate justice along with the eradication of conflicts, injustice and disparity.



Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and democracy are intertwined with each other. SDG-16 (Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels) it promises to promote the rule of law at the national and international levels and ensures equal access to justice for all by eradicating all types of violence, exploitation and trafficking. On the other hand, it discourages the transaction of all types of illicit financial and arms issues and combats all forms of institutional misconduct. Corruption, bribery and all types of discrimination are strictly prohibited where they focus on freedom, equality and justice. In a systematic and disciplinary way, it is pledged to bring democracy to the national and international level by implementing human rights, dignity and equality.



There are three cornerstones of democracy i.e. human rights to democratic governance, intellectual freedom and moral equality. The first is human rights to democratic governance which come along with an elected government from people voting, transparency and accountability, people's free expression etc. The second is the intellectual freedom which underpins freedom of movement, thought, opinion, information, expression, assembly and association of the people. The third is equality which illustrates that people enjoy all types of opportunities that resonate with the rights and prosperity of all people regardless of sex, race, language, religion or any other status.



Concisely, it can be said that democracy is the symbol of respect for human rights, the voice of the underprivileged people and the safeguard of equality, justice and freedom. Without implementing the proper democracy human rights will not be effective for the people's welfare, peace and dignity.



The writer is a Researcher & Columnist



