Is sustainability a genuine commitment or only a marketing tactic?







Green marketing is more of an idea than a specific set of practices at its foundation. There is a need for firms to assess both their influence on the environment and their profit margins. It is necessary to have an all-encompassing approach, covering everything from procuring environmentally friendly raw materials to using packaging that may be broken down naturally. The movement toward environmentally conscious shopping in Bangladesh is fraught with opportunities and perils. The growing middle class and the younger demographic are the most vocal advocates for ecologically friendly alternatives. Several different polls and studies have demonstrated that a sizeable section of the public in Bangladesh is willing to pay a higher price for environmentally friendly goods. However, this shifting landscape brings many new challenges that companies must navigate carefully.



There are many benefits associated with green marketing, the most evident of which is an improved level of engagement on the part of consumers. When a firm combines its identity with environmental stewardship, it can offer a product and a lifestyle appealing to a client base that emphasizes ethical purchasing. In addition, an environmentally friendly label can differentiate in a competitive market, enabling businesses to command higher pricing and cultivating customer loyalty to their brand. On the other hand, there is another viewpoint regarding this matter. Although being green can be a significant selling feature for a company, doing so also adds additional cost and complexity to the company's operations. The ever-increasing expenses of production and the necessary investments for environmentally responsible product development frequently find their way into the final product in the form of increased retail prices. A portion of the market that is sensitive to price may become uninterested. Then, there is the possibility of greenwashing, falsely marketing one's products as harmless to the environment. This mistake can have grave repercussions for the reputation of a business.

In Bangladesh, there are considerable obstacles to green marketing, notwithstanding the rising awareness of the issue. A sizeable proportion of the population, particularly in more rural places, is either oblivious to or skeptical of the environmental effects caused by their consumption patterns. The absence of defined norms and legislation further muddies the waters, making it possible for businesses to exploit loopholes or engage in green washing. It is necessary to employ a multi-stakeholder strategy to overcome these roadblocks. All commercial enterprises should implement a transparent communication strategy that eliminates consumer confusion and empowers them to make informed choices. It is necessary for there to be collaboration between the commercial sector and the government to achieve regulatory uniformity and extensive education. By disseminating factual information via social media, it may be possible to encourage consumers to embrace and adopt environmentally friendly products.



Given that Bangladesh is at the crossroads of conventional consumerism and rising eco-consciousness, green marketing appears to be a fascinating but challenging proposition. It can potentially change the landscape of consumers and the ethical pillars of company activities. However, for its implementation to be successful, it is necessary to debunk myths, build trust, and make a concerted effort to cooperate on both the part of businesses and regulatory bodies. The difficulties are challenging, but the possibility of swaying consumer behavior toward choices friendlier to the environment gives a revolutionary opportunity that must be ignored. Businesses thatcan effectively transition to sustainable business models will increase their market share and contribute to a cultural shift. This shift may have far-reaching ramifications for Bangladesh's corporate and environmental surroundings.



Dr. Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Assistant Professor of Marketing, BRAC Business School, BRAC University and Sanjana Hossein, MBA Student in Marketing, BRAC Business School, BRAC University



The worldwide movement toward greater eco-consciousness has not passed Bangladesh by unnoticed. As a result of climate change's elevated status in the global discussion, consumers in Bangladesh are becoming more conscious of their responsibilities to reduce their adverse effects on the environment. The relevance of this new awareness transcends both generations and economic strata, creating a communal consciousness that calls for a reexamination of corporate practices due to the need to adapt to the changing environment. Due to this rising eco-sensitivity among customers, the development of green marketing has been both a response to and a driver for this increased eco-sensitivity. Businesses in Bangladesh are on the cusp of entering a transformative moment in which environmentally conscious marketing will become more than just a fad; instead, it will become an essential component of their long-term success. 