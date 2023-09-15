Two killed in road mishaps in Kushtia, Habiganj





DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A valiant FF, who was injured in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday.

Deceased Majir Uddin, 70, son of late Motleb Uddin, was a resident of Farakpur Purbapara Village under Hogolbaria Union in the upazila. He was a retired government primary school teacher.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle hit the FF in front of his house on Tuesday evening, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Majir Uddin was rescued and taken to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: A man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Baniachong Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The accident took place on the Ikram-Alam Bazar regional road of the upazila at around 9 pm.

The deceased was identified as Chan Mia, 55, son of Suruj Mia, a resident of North Sangar Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Baniachong PS OC Delwar Hossain said the accident occurred when a battery-run three wheeler was heading towards North Sangar from Alambazar area and overturned on the road as its driver lost control over the vehicle, which left five passengers critically injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Habiganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Chan Mia dead.

Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added. Two people including a freedom fighter (FF) were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Kushtia and Habiganj, in four days.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A valiant FF, who was injured in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday.Deceased Majir Uddin, 70, son of late Motleb Uddin, was a resident of Farakpur Purbapara Village under Hogolbaria Union in the upazila. He was a retired government primary school teacher.Police and local sources said a motorcycle hit the FF in front of his house on Tuesday evening, leaving him critically injured.Injured Majir Uddin was rescued and taken to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 5:30 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.HABIGANJ: A man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Baniachong Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The accident took place on the Ikram-Alam Bazar regional road of the upazila at around 9 pm.The deceased was identified as Chan Mia, 55, son of Suruj Mia, a resident of North Sangar Village in the upazila.Quoting locals, Baniachong PS OC Delwar Hossain said the accident occurred when a battery-run three wheeler was heading towards North Sangar from Alambazar area and overturned on the road as its driver lost control over the vehicle, which left five passengers critically injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Habiganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Chan Mia dead.Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.