Man dies inside septic tank at Gomastapur





GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 14: A man died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mostakim, 24, son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Sahebgram Village under Chowdala Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Fire Service said Mostakim went inside the septic tank to clear it in the house of one Inu Mia in the village in the afternoon. He fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas inside the tank at that time.

Later on, Fire Service personnel rescued him and took to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Gomastapur Police Station Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.