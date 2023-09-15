10 minors among 11 people drown





BHOLA: A teenage boy and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in Lalmohan and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

A teenager drowned in the Tentulia River in Lalmohan Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The incident took place in the river adjacent to Nazirpur Launch Ghat under Badarpur Union of the upazila at around 1 am.

The deceased was identified as Md Jihad, 15, son of Md Shahjahan, a resident of Ward No. 3 under the union.

Hearing the fishermen's scream for help, another fishing trawler came forward and rescued five of them. Jihad remained missing till that time. Later on, the body of Jihad was found inside the capsized trawler on Thursday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a minor child drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Maisha Akhter, 5, daughter of Mominul Haque, a resident of Char Ananda Village under Purba Elisha Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the child drowned in the water of a pond next to their house while she was taking bath in it along with her grandfather at around 1 pm.

Later on, the minor girl was rescued from the pond and taken to Bhola Sadar Upazila, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the sources concerned added.

LAXMIPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sabiha Sultana, 4, daughter of Md Sujon, a resident of Dalal Bazar area under the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sabiha Sultana fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while she was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Joynal Abedin confirmed the incident.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor girl drowned and her friend went missing while bathing in the Pagla River in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Liza Khatun, 11, daughter of Shariful Islam, a resident of Khulupara Village while the missing child is Naima Khatun, 10, daughter of Naimul Haque of Bahalabari Village in the upazila. Both of them were fourth graders of Chatrajitpur Government Primary School.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Shibganj PS OC Chowdhury Jubayer Ahmed said Liza along with her friend Naima went to the river to take bath at around 1 pm, but did not return home.

After realising their absence, the family members and locals started searching for them and recovered the body of Liza from the river. They immediately informed the Fire Service Department to find out the missing girl.

The Fire Service personnel are trying to rescue the missing child and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Assasuni Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Anika Sultana, 5, daughter of Alam Hawlader, and Jannatul Nayeem, 5, daughter Ohidul Morol. Both of them were residents of Kurikahunia Village under the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Pratapnagar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abu Daud said the duo slipped into a pond next to their houses in the afternoon while they were playing beside it.

A local youth Ohidul saw Anika floating when he went there to take a bath there and rescued two of them.

The children were then taken to Assasuni Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the UP chairman added.

Assasuni PS OC Bishwajit Adhikari confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A child boy drowned in the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in Bengari Bazaar area under Gorgori Union of the upazila at around 8:30 am.

The deceased child was identified as Newajul Islam Ninad, 6, son of Tajijul Islam Nahid, a resident of Bengari Village under the union.

According to locals and the deceased's family members, Ninad slipped into the river in the morning when he along with his cousin was roaming along the river bank.

After seeing him floating on the water, local fishermen rescued him and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty physician declared him dead.

Gorgori UP Chairman Rabiul Islam Robi confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Adam Ali, 3, son of Amirul Islam, a resident of Ramkantapur Village under Baraigram Sadar Union in the upazila.

According to local and the deceased's family sources, the child slipped into a ditch nearby the house in the afternoon while he was playing on the bank of the water body.

After realising his absence, the family members started searching for him and found him floating on the water.

The child was then rescued from the ditch and taken to nearby hospital, where the on-duty physician declared Adam Ali dead.

SYLHET: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Beanibazar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The incident took place in Kachtula Jame Masjid Pond of the upazila at around 12 pm.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah Tawsif, 6, and his cousin Nura, 5. Both of them were residents of Kachtul Village under Mollapur Union in the upazila.

It was known that Tawsif and Nura went out of their class at around 11:30 am after informing their madrasha teacher. Later on, locals found their bodies floating on water in the Kachtula Jame Masjid Pond in the area after almost 30 minutes.

They were then rescued from the pond at around 12 pm by locals and immediately taken to Beanibazar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the bodies of the two children from the upazila health complex and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies upon their request.

Beanibazar PS OC Devdulal Dhar confirmed the incident.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man drowned in a pond in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 80, could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said the elderly man was taking bath in a pond in Babupara Sahebpara Village of the upazila in the morning. At one stage of bathing, he drowned in the water of the pond and disappeared there.

Sensing the matter, local people rushed in and started a rescue operation. They, later, recovered his body from the pond.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Parbatipur Railway PS Sajid Hasan said on information, the body of the man was recovered from the scene.

However, the law enforcers are trying to find out the identity of the deceased, the SI added.



