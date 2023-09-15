Video
Woman, father-in-law hacked dead at Ramgati

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Our Correspondent


RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR, Sept 14: A housewife and her father-in-law were reportedly hacked to death by her ex-husband in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The incident took place in West Charkolakopa Village under Charbadam Union of the upazila at around 7 pm.
The deceased were identified as Rasheda Begum, 28, and her father-in-law Badshah Alam, 55, residents of the village.
According to local sources, Rasheda got married with one Jakir Hossain alias Sumon, 32, son Md Joynal Abedin of Narsingdi District, four years back. After two years of their marriage, Sumon became drug addicted and used to beat Rasheda for money to buy drugs.
Later on, Rasheda returned her father's house after giving him divorce. She then got married again with one Md Qader about a month back and started living with him.
After being enraged by the wedding, Sumon went to Rasheda's in-laws' house and hacked Rasheda and her father-in-law Badshah Alam to death. At that time, Rasheda's mother-in-law Angkari Begum, 50, and Badshah's mother Amena Begum, 70, were also critically injured as they tried to stop Sumon.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (Ramgati-Kamalnagar Circle) Saiful Alam Chowdhury said, being informed by locals, Officer-in-Charge of Ramgati Police Station Saifuddin Anwar along with police force rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.
The bodies were, later on, sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
However, the law-enforcers have detained Sumon from Karunanagar area at dawn on Thursday, said Ramgati PS OC Saifuddin Anwar.



