Best president of SMC at Kaptai KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Sept 14: Dr Probir Thiang has been selected as the best president of School Management Committee (SMC) in Kaptai Upazila of the district during the National Primary Education Week-2023 held recently.





Every year Primary Education Medal Committee selects the best person in the school management in the upazila.





Different socio-cultural organizations and prominent personalities greeted Dr Probir Thiang on his success.