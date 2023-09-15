Video
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:01 PM
Home Countryside

Sand trader, four shops fined on different charges

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in three days fined a sand trader Tk 50,000 and four shops Tk 25,000 for different irregularities in two districts- Madaripur and Barishal.
MADARIPUR: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined a sand trader Tk 50,000 on the charge of extracting sand illegally from the Palordi and Arial Khan rivers in Kalkini Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Kalkini Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pinky Saha conducted drives in Shikarmangal and Alinagar areas and imposed the fine. Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Kayesur Rahman was also present at that time.
On information, the mobile court conducted drives in those areas and fined a sand trader Tk 50,000. At that time, the team with the help of police broke away some pipes used in extracting sand.
UNO Pinky Saha said the operation would be continued.
BARISHAL: The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Sunday fined four shops Tk 25,000 in the city for irregularities.
A team from the DNCRP Barishal office led by its Deputy Director Apurba Adhikary and Assistant Director Indrani Sen conducted drives in different markets in the city and imposed the fine.
Apurba Adhikary said the team imposed a total of Tk 25,000 on four shops including a food shop and a pharmacy for selling products at high prices. Besides, some shops were selling date-expired products, and some products had no fixed price rate on the packets.



