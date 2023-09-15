Seven electrocuted in six dists





LAXMIPUR: Two persons were electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district Wednesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Md Monju, 21, a resident of Dharmapur Village under Teawariganj Union, and his brother-in-law Biplab Hossain, 17, a resident of Shahar Kasba Village in the upazila.

It was known that Monju came in contact with an electric wire while he was connecting an auto-rickshaw charger at his home at around 1:30 pm, which left him critically injured. At that time, his brother-in-law Biplab was also electrocuted as he came forward to save Monju.

Later on, locals rescued them in critical condition and rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 47, a resident of Baliapara Village under Ghoshpur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the woman came in contact with an electric wire while she was connecting an electric water pump at her house at night, which left her critically injured.

She was then rescued and taken to Boalmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalmari Police Station (PS) Abdul Wahab confirmed incident.

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: A carpenter was electrocuted and two others were injured in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Sarishabarirhat Char Gatiasham Village under Gharialdanga Union of the upazila at around 5 pm.

The deceased was identified as Mukul Chandra, 35, a resident of the area.

It was known that Mukul Chandra came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in the house of one Nawshad Hossain, which left him critically injured.

Mukul's elder brother Ashar, 38, and neighbour Swapon, 25, were also injured as they came forward to rescue Mukul.

Locals rescued the injured persons and took them to a village doctor, where Mukul Chandra was declared dead.

Rajarhat PS OC Abdullahel Jaman said that he heard about the incident but no one informed them the matter officially.

BRAHMANBARIA: A construction worker was electrocuted while working in an under-construction mosque in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Hafez Muzahidul Islam, 18, son of late Auli Mia, a resident of Uchaliaypara area in Sarail Upazila of the district.

According to the deceased's co-workers, Muzahid came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working on the first floor of the under-construction Zilla Model Mosque with a water pipe at noon, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued and rushed to Brahmanbaria General Hospital first, and later, shifted to a private hospital, where the on-duty physician declared him dead.

Brahmanbaria Sadar PS OC Md Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A trader was electrocuted in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dakhin Seral Village under Goila Union of the upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Nannu Bhuiyan, 50, son of Sekendar Bhuiyan, a resident of the village.

Local sources said one Siraj Mridha set up an electric trap around his Boro paddy field in the area to save the crops from rats. Nannu Bhuiyan came in contact with live electricity at night while he was crossing that electric trap to catch fish, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Siraj Mridha and his son Rabbi Mridha went into hiding soon after the incident.

Agailjhara PS OC Md Golam Sarwar confirmed the matter, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

BHOLA: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Guptamunshi Village under No. 2 Purba Ilisha Union of the upazila at around 11 am.

The deceased was identified as Md Riad, 10, son of Tulu Matabbar, a resident of the area. He was a third grader at a local primary school.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Riad came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he touched his father's auto-rickshaw, which was connected to a charger, in the house, which left him seriously injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Bhola Sadar Model PS OC Md Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident.



Seven people including a woman and schoolboy were electrocuted in six districts- Laxmipur, Faridpur, Kurigram, Brahmanbaria, Barishal and Bhola, in recent times.LAXMIPUR: Two persons were electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district Wednesday noon.The deceased were identified as Md Monju, 21, a resident of Dharmapur Village under Teawariganj Union, and his brother-in-law Biplab Hossain, 17, a resident of Shahar Kasba Village in the upazila.It was known that Monju came in contact with an electric wire while he was connecting an auto-rickshaw charger at his home at around 1:30 pm, which left him critically injured. At that time, his brother-in-law Biplab was also electrocuted as he came forward to save Monju.Later on, locals rescued them in critical condition and rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.FARIDPUR: A housewife was electrocuted in Boalmari Upazila of the district on Monday night.The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 47, a resident of Baliapara Village under Ghoshpur Union in the upazila.According to local sources, the woman came in contact with an electric wire while she was connecting an electric water pump at her house at night, which left her critically injured.She was then rescued and taken to Boalmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalmari Police Station (PS) Abdul Wahab confirmed incident.RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: A carpenter was electrocuted and two others were injured in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Monday.The incident took place in Sarishabarirhat Char Gatiasham Village under Gharialdanga Union of the upazila at around 5 pm.The deceased was identified as Mukul Chandra, 35, a resident of the area.It was known that Mukul Chandra came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in the house of one Nawshad Hossain, which left him critically injured.Mukul's elder brother Ashar, 38, and neighbour Swapon, 25, were also injured as they came forward to rescue Mukul.Locals rescued the injured persons and took them to a village doctor, where Mukul Chandra was declared dead.Rajarhat PS OC Abdullahel Jaman said that he heard about the incident but no one informed them the matter officially.BRAHMANBARIA: A construction worker was electrocuted while working in an under-construction mosque in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The deceased was identified as Hafez Muzahidul Islam, 18, son of late Auli Mia, a resident of Uchaliaypara area in Sarail Upazila of the district.According to the deceased's co-workers, Muzahid came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working on the first floor of the under-construction Zilla Model Mosque with a water pipe at noon, which left him critically injured.Later on, he was rescued and rushed to Brahmanbaria General Hospital first, and later, shifted to a private hospital, where the on-duty physician declared him dead.Brahmanbaria Sadar PS OC Md Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A trader was electrocuted in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday.The incident took place in Dakhin Seral Village under Goila Union of the upazila at night.The deceased was identified as Nannu Bhuiyan, 50, son of Sekendar Bhuiyan, a resident of the village.Local sources said one Siraj Mridha set up an electric trap around his Boro paddy field in the area to save the crops from rats. Nannu Bhuiyan came in contact with live electricity at night while he was crossing that electric trap to catch fish, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Siraj Mridha and his son Rabbi Mridha went into hiding soon after the incident.Agailjhara PS OC Md Golam Sarwar confirmed the matter, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.BHOLA: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.The incident took place in Guptamunshi Village under No. 2 Purba Ilisha Union of the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Md Riad, 10, son of Tulu Matabbar, a resident of the area. He was a third grader at a local primary school.Local and the deceased's family sources said Riad came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he touched his father's auto-rickshaw, which was connected to a charger, in the house, which left him seriously injured.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.Bhola Sadar Model PS OC Md Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident.