Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning kills college student in Khagrachhari

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondent


MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI, Sept 14: A college student was killed by lightning strike in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place in Muslimpur area under Matiranga Municipality at around 5 pm.
The deceased was identified as Md Arif Hossain, 17, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Muslimpur Village under Ward No. 1 of the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at Matiranga College.
According to local sources, a streak of lightning struck on Arif when he was going to a relative's house in the afternoon. He died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.
Officer-in-Charge of Matiranga Police Station Md Jakaria confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two killed in road mishaps in Kushtia, Habiganj
Man dies inside septic tank at Gomastapur
10 minors among 11 people drown
Woman, father-in-law hacked dead at Ramgati
Best president of SMC at Kaptai
Sand trader, four shops fined on different charges
Seven electrocuted in six dists
Lightning kills college student in Khagrachhari


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft