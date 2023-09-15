|
Lightning kills college student in Khagrachhari
MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI, Sept 14: A college student was killed by lightning strike in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place in Muslimpur area under Matiranga Municipality at around 5 pm.
The deceased was identified as Md Arif Hossain, 17, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Muslimpur Village under Ward No. 1 of the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at Matiranga College.
According to local sources, a streak of lightning struck on Arif when he was going to a relative's house in the afternoon. He died on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Matiranga Police Station Md Jakaria confirmed the incident.