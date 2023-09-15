Lightning kills college student in Khagrachhari





MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI, Sept 14: A college student was killed by lightning strike in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The incident took place in Muslimpur area under Matiranga Municipality at around 5 pm.The deceased was identified as Md Arif Hossain, 17, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Muslimpur Village under Ward No. 1 of the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at Matiranga College.According to local sources, a streak of lightning struck on Arif when he was going to a relative's house in the afternoon. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Officer-in-Charge of Matiranga Police Station Md Jakaria confirmed the incident.