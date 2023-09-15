Four found dead in four dists





GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body a young man from a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 32, could not be known immediately.

According to police sources, local people spotted the body of the man floating on the water of a pond in Gafargaon Railway Station area in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the pond and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a college student from his house in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Choyon Mondal, 21, son of Kartik Mondal, a resident of Harikandi Village under Shikarmongal Union in the upazila. He was an honours first year student of D K Ideal Syead Ataher Ali Academy and University.

According to local sources, the deceased's mother Chanchola Mondal saw him hanging from the ceiling of his study room when she went there as Choyon did not responding her call in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kalkini PS OC Nazmul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal actions would be taken if the deceased's family members file any complaint in this regard.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a young girl from her house in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mst Nahida Akhter, 18, daughter of Babul Hawlader, a resident of North Adampur Village under Ward No. 5 of Bahrampur Union in the upazila. She was an HSC examinee from Dashmina Government Abdur Rashid Talukder College this year.

According to the deceased's mother Rahima Begum, she found the body of Nahida hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon when she went to the room as Nahida did not responding her call from inside.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy

Dashmina PS OC Md Anowar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a woman from a road in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals saw the body of the woman lying on a road in Paisarhat area of the upazila at dawn and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 7:30 am and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks. It was known that the woman was a mentally-imbalanced one and had been roaming around the area.

Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



