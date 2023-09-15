

27 UP buildings turn risky in Bagerhat



Due to lack of repairing for a long time, these buildings have been risky. Plasters are dropping down from many of these. Others have developed wall cracks while roofs are leaking water.



Despite possibility of collapse anytime, officials and employees are working in these buildings taking life-risk. Even service seeking local citizens are facing suffering.

About five lakh people receive services from these risky buildings.



A recent visit found Teligati Union Bhaban in Morrelganj Upazila broken, with service seekers receiving services in risk. A long queue of service seekers was seen at Badhan UP Bhaban.



Same scenario was found in other UP buildings including Rayenda, Shatgambuj, Karapara, Boloibunia, Gangni, Kalatala, Ramchandrapur, and Boro Baria unions.



Service Mamata Rani Das said, "I have come to take adult allowance. I am aged, can't stand for long. There is no space in the old and broken building. So I am sitting under a tree. Heating is intolerable."



Another Mahfuz Sheikh at Teligati UP office said, "We get scared to come here for getting services. Until getting the service, we remain outside."



He demanded re-construction of this UP building.



Another Tania Begum said, "The UP Bhaban is breaking down. So I have been in the queue on road with TCB Card. Earlier we suffered many problems here."



UP Chairman Morsheda Aktar said, "By providing services in the old building, I got best award for birth-death registration activities at Khulna Divisional level in the last year. In providing services, we are facing many problems."



"I demand new bhaban construction from the government to improve service quality," she added.



Badhal UP Chairman Nakib Faysal Ohid said, "My Union Parishad Bhaban has been disorder for a long time. As there is no other building around, we have to work in the building with risk. Service seekers are also receiving services taking risk."

He demanded a new bhaban.



LGED Executive Engineer Md Sharifuzzaman confirmed the risky conditions of 27 UP buildings.



He said, out of total 75 UPs in the district, 48 new union buildings have been built in phase 1 and phase two.

But Udaypur and Gangni UPs have no own land, he added.



Besides, he further said, the under-construction building of Jewdhara Union in Morrelganj has been suspended due to lack of fund.



The list of these buildings has been sent to the ministry concerned for approval, and if fund is granted, new buildings will be constructed, the LGED official maintained.



Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Md Khalid Hasan said, after discussion with the highest authorities, measures will be taken as soon as possible to reduce public sufferings.



