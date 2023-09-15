NASA to publish long-awaited UFO report





The US space agency announced last year it was reviewing evidence regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs -- which has replaced the term "UFO" in official parlance.

The subject has long fascinated the public but was shunned by mainstream science.

An independent team of 16 researchers shared their preliminary observations in May, finding that existing data and eyewitness reports are insufficient to draw firm conclusions, while calling for more systematic collection of high-quality data.

It's unlikely Thursday's report will change that bottom line -- but it could eventually usher in the start of a new mission for the agency. �AFP WASHINGTON, Sept 14: NASA is set to release on Thursday the findings of a long-awaited study on unexplained flying objects in Earth's skies.The US space agency announced last year it was reviewing evidence regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs -- which has replaced the term "UFO" in official parlance.The subject has long fascinated the public but was shunned by mainstream science.An independent team of 16 researchers shared their preliminary observations in May, finding that existing data and eyewitness reports are insufficient to draw firm conclusions, while calling for more systematic collection of high-quality data.It's unlikely Thursday's report will change that bottom line -- but it could eventually usher in the start of a new mission for the agency. �AFP