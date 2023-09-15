Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

NASA to publish long-awaited UFO report

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

WASHINGTON, Sept 14: NASA is set to release on Thursday the findings of a long-awaited study on unexplained flying objects in Earth's skies.
The US space agency announced last year it was reviewing evidence regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs -- which has replaced the term "UFO" in official parlance.
The subject has long fascinated the public but was shunned by mainstream science.
An independent team of 16 researchers shared their preliminary observations in May, finding that existing data and eyewitness reports are insufficient to draw firm conclusions, while calling for more systematic collection of high-quality data.
It's unlikely Thursday's report will change that bottom line -- but it could eventually usher in the start of a new mission for the agency.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NASA to publish long-awaited UFO report
Alleged bodies of 'non-human beings' shown in Mexican Congress
Pak special court rejects Imran, Qureshi’s bail pleas in cipher case
The world needs compromise, says UN chief
Russia-N Korea summit: ‘Comrades’ Putin and Kim send rivals a warning
Death toll in Libya’s Derna flooding could reach 20,000: Mayor
Growing US competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order: Blinken
Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood disaster


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft