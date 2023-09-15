The world needs compromise, says UN chief





UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14: It is in the interest of everybody to have a global compromise, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.Guterres made the remarks at a press conference held ahead of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.Beginning on Sept. 18, world leaders and delegates will gather at the United Nations headquarters in New York to participate in a series of high-level meetings and events."My appeal to world leaders will be clear," Guterres said. "This is not a time for posturing or positioning. This is not a time for indifference or indecision. This is a time to come together for real, practical solutions. It is time for compromise for a better tomorrow.""Politics is compromise. Diplomacy is compromise. Effective leadership is compromise," he added.The high-level week is a one-of-a-kind moment each year for leaders from every corner of the globe to not only assess the state of the world, but to act for the common good, he said, stressing that "action is what the world needs now." �AFP