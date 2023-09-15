Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Death toll in Libya’s Derna flooding could reach 20,000: Mayor

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

TRIPOLI, Sept 14: Residents of the devastated Libyan city of Derna desperately searched for missing relatives as rescue workers appealed for more body bags, after a catastrophic flood that killed thousands of people and swept many out to sea.
Swathes of the Mediterranean city were obliterated by a torrent of water unleashed by a powerful storm that swept down a usually dry riverbed on Sunday night, bursting dams above the city. Multistorey buildings collapsed with sleeping families inside.
Spokesperson of the interior ministry Lieutenant Tarek al-Kharraz on Wednesday told the AFP news agency that 3,840 deaths had been recorded in the Mediterranean city so far, including 3,190 who have already been buried. Among them were at least 400 foreigners, mostly from Sudan and Egypt.
Meanwhile, Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation in the administration that runs eastern Libya, told the Reuters news agency more than 5,300 dead had been counted so far, and said the number was likely to increase significantly and might even    double.
Derna Mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television the estimated number of deaths in the city could reach between 18,000 to 20,000 based on the number of districts destroyed by the flood.
Derna resident Mahmud Abdulkarim told journalist Moutaz Ali in Tripoli that he lost his mother and brother, after failing to evacuate in time from their first floor apartment following the collapse of a dam.
"She refused to leave her place � didn't imagine the situation would be horrible and told him [Abdulkarim] it was just ordinary rains," Ali reported, from an event organised for Tripoli's Derwani community.
According to Abdulkarim, when his mother and brother did decide to finally leave their apartment, they were swept away by the floodwaters once they reached the streets to flee.    �AL JAZEERA




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NASA to publish long-awaited UFO report
Alleged bodies of 'non-human beings' shown in Mexican Congress
Pak special court rejects Imran, Qureshi’s bail pleas in cipher case
The world needs compromise, says UN chief
Russia-N Korea summit: ‘Comrades’ Putin and Kim send rivals a warning
Death toll in Libya’s Derna flooding could reach 20,000: Mayor
Growing US competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order: Blinken
Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood disaster


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft