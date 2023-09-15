Video
Growing US competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order: Blinken

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

WASHINGTON, Sept 14: The growing US' geopolitical competition with Russia and China marks the end of the post-Cold War world order, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, speaking at the Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies.
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It's the end of it," he noted. "Decades of relative geopolitical stability have given way to an intensifying competition with authoritarian powers, revisionist powers."
The Secretary of State claimed that the Russian special military operation in Ukraine is "the most immediate, the most acute threat to the international order."
"Meanwhile, the People's Republic of China poses the most significant long-term challenge, because it not only aspires to reshape the international order, it increasingly has the economic, the diplomatic, the military, the technological power to do just that," he added.
"Beijing and Moscow are working together to make the world safer for autocracies," Blinken claimed.
Thus, Blinken said, the world is experiencing a pivotal moment: one era ends and another one begins. He opined that the decision that will be made now will shape the future for decades.    �TASS



