Inter-club Badminton begins Sept 21







The events of the tournament are Men Open Singles and Doubles, Women Open Singles and Doubles.



However, the doubles events will be limited to people of certain age groups. The first age group is for people aged 45 to 50 while the second age group is for people aged over 50 to 55. The third one is for people aged over 55.

The organisers informed that all the matches will be conducted according to badminton's international laws and by acknowledged umpires. One will be able to participate in the highest two events. To participate in the tournament, one will have to register by filling out the form kept at the Officers' Club sports room.

A seven-day long Inter-club Badminton Tournament 2023, arranged by the Officers Club Dhaka, is set to be played from 21 to 27 September at the Officers' Club Dhaka.The events of the tournament are Men Open Singles and Doubles, Women Open Singles and Doubles.However, the doubles events will be limited to people of certain age groups. The first age group is for people aged 45 to 50 while the second age group is for people aged over 50 to 55. The third one is for people aged over 55.The organisers informed that all the matches will be conducted according to badminton's international laws and by acknowledged umpires. One will be able to participate in the highest two events. To participate in the tournament, one will have to register by filling out the form kept at the Officers' Club sports room.