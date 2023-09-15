India enjoy 'problem of plenty' ahead of ODI WC final







India booked their place in the final after wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with their bowlers excelling in both matches. Rohit Sharma's side bowled out Pakistan for 128.



"A problem of plenty is always good, we have four quality bowlers out there, we have great options," bowling coach Mhambrey said Thursday of a pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and also boasting Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

There is also all-rounder Hardik Pandya.



Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav hold the spin force.



"The option of choosing the right combination will depend on what surface we are playing and what opponents we are playing," he added.



Indian players including up-and-coming batsman Tilak Varma and T20 star Suryakumar Yadav trained in the nets on the eve of the team's last Super Four match, against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday.

Mhambrey gave little away about the line-up.



"We haven't decided on what we will do, but obviously there is an opportunity to give a game to other players since we have qualified for the final," said the former medium-pace bowler. �AFP

