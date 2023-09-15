

A victory against India will boost our confidence: Shakib



The Tigers will take on their closed-door neighbour India today (Friday) in Colombo.



Shakib said a victory against India will definitely be a boost for their upcoming missions.

"The win against India will definitely boost us mentally, so yes there is lot to gain from the match. It's not a mere formality for us," Shakib told the reporters in Colombo on Thursday during a pre-match conference.



"If we can win the last match before returning to the country it would be a good thing. We don't want anything else from the match, just the win will do."



After returning to Bangladesh following the match against India, Bangladesh will get hardly any rest as they will play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home.



Shakib said they would play the series against Kiwis, putting their dismal performance in Asia Cup behind.



"It's disappointing that we haven't batted as well as we would have liked but we may be able to comeback in the next series. I don't know whether Asia Cup performance will affect us or not but I hope it won't."



Bangladesh were knocked out of the Asia Cup following their seven-wicket and 21-run defeat to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the first two matches of the Super Four phase. In fact their performance was not consistent throughout tournament, where they came with high expectation.



Following their abysmal performance, Bangladesh players including Shakib was criticized heavily.



Shakib believes that the players who are now playing for the national team are capable of fulfilling their roles properly and can take the team over the line.



According to the ace allrounder, he is not the one to take all responsibility on his shoulder rather the team needs collective effort to achieve the expected result.



"Everyone has some kind of responsibility it's not only me who needs to take all responsibility. It needs collective effort to get the side over the line" Shakib said.



"Everyone has been working hard. From what I have seen, they are determined to fulfill their responsibility. Usually we do well, when everyone can perform well. When everyone contributes, we turn out to be a different team."



But in this Asia Cup, all these could not reach in a crescendo as Bangladesh lacked determination to put the opponents in trouble. "If we can add all the individual performance together only at that point we can do well. They haven't contributed that much and they know that. They are trying to do that." �BSS



