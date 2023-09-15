Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

A victory against India will boost our confidence: Shakib

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

A victory against India will boost our confidence: Shakib

A victory against India will boost our confidence: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan believes they have lot to achieve from the match against India, which turned out to be a mere formality after they were knocked out of the tournament.

The Tigers will take on their closed-door neighbour India today (Friday) in Colombo.

Shakib said a victory against India will definitely be a boost for their upcoming missions.

"The win against India will definitely boost us mentally, so yes there is lot to gain from the match. It's not a mere formality for us," Shakib told the reporters in Colombo on Thursday during a pre-match conference.

"If we can win the last match before returning to the country it would be a good thing. We don't want anything else from the match, just the win will do."

After returning to Bangladesh following the match against India, Bangladesh will get hardly any rest as they will play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Shakib said they would play the series against Kiwis, putting their dismal performance in Asia Cup behind.

"It's disappointing that we haven't batted as well as we would have liked but we may be able to comeback in the next series. I don't know whether Asia Cup performance will affect us or not but I hope it won't."

Bangladesh were knocked out of the Asia Cup following their seven-wicket and 21-run defeat to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the first two matches of the Super Four phase. In fact their performance was not consistent throughout tournament, where they came with high expectation.

Following their abysmal performance, Bangladesh players including Shakib was criticized heavily.

Shakib believes that the players who are now playing for the national team are capable of fulfilling their roles properly and can take the team over the line.

According to the ace allrounder, he is not the one to take all responsibility on his shoulder rather the team needs collective effort to achieve the expected result.

"Everyone has some kind of responsibility it's not only me who needs to take all responsibility. It needs collective effort to get the side over the line" Shakib said.

"Everyone has been working hard. From what I have seen, they are determined to fulfill their responsibility. Usually we do well, when everyone can perform well. When everyone contributes, we turn out to be a different team."

But in this Asia Cup, all these could not reach in a crescendo as Bangladesh lacked determination to put the opponents in trouble. "If we can add all the individual performance together only at that point we can do well. They haven't contributed that much and they know that. They are trying to do that."     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Inter-club Badminton begins Sept 21
Cricket Australia makes neck guards mandatory against pace bowlers
India enjoy 'problem of plenty' ahead of ODI WC final
A victory against India will boost our confidence: Shakib
Ispahani 35th National Team Bridge kicks off today
Stokes's record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
Even weaker Bangladesh desperate to restrict India
Barcelona hit by Liga spending limit cut


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft