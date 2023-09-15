Ispahani 35th National Team Bridge kicks off today







The tournament to be held from today to Monday will decide the country's best Bridge team. A total of 108 players from 18 teams participating in the event. Each of the teams has six players.



This tournament will help the players who will compete in the Bridge event in the 19th Asian Games to be played from 23 September to 8 October in China.

The players who will represent the country in the Bridge event including Asifur Rahman Chowdhury, Shah Ziaul Haque, Monirul Islam and HM Quamruzzaman will be playing in the National Team Bridge Tournament to take preparation for the Asian Games.



The Federation is also expecting to participate in the next Olympic Games which is to be held in France next year.

Traditionally, Ispahani Tea Limited is the title sponsor of the tournament.



All the details were provided to the media in a press meet on Wednesday at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in Dhaka. Bangladesh Bridge Federation (BBF) Vice-president Moniruzzama Talukder, Abdul Quddus, General Secretary Naimul Hasan, sponsor Ispahani Tea Ltd General Manager Omar Hannan and other officials of the Federation were there.



