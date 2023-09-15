

Even weaker Bangladesh desperate to restrict India



The match will commence at 3:30pm (BST) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.



Bangladesh had suffered badly in earlier Super-4 matches sans veteran opener Tamim Iqbal and in-form hitter Najmul Hossain Shanto. Now, they are going to miss Mushfiqur Rahim, who played a 64-run knock against Pakistan in the previous game.

Despite continuous failure Naim Sheikh therefore, will be seen once again today to open Bangladesh innings pairing with Liton Das. Mehidy Hasan Miraz had been doing very good as makeshift opener, can be seen to bat at five, in Mushfiq's position, as they need someone confident and consistency in the middle order. Anamul Haque Bijoy, who is going to replace Mushfiq as wicketkeeper batter, can bat at three, followed by the two obvious choices, skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Tawhid Hridoy.



Bangladesh rested Afif Hossain in the earlier game against Sri Lanka to include an additional spinner Nasum Ahmed, they might be reverse the decision to enhance batting depth. So Afif is the possible name at eight, after Shamim Patowari.



The Tigers' pacers trio however, have been impressive so far. Taskin Ahmed will again lead pace unit combining Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud while Shakib and Miraz will round arms as spinning option.



India on the contrary, are possible to rest some key players to avoid injury concerns before the final. Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur can be seen in place of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj while Prasidh Krishna can be seen as 3rd pace option in place of Axar Patel. Virat Kohli can be replaced by Shreyas Iyer. Shubman Gill will continue with skipper Rohit Sharma while wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan alongside all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are also ready for today's action.



Premadasa produces a lot of runs along tough slow bowlers get help from the wickets. The weather forecast shows light rain and considering the overcast condition, the toss winning side may prefer to bowl first.



