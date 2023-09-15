Barcelona hit by Liga spending limit cut

BARCELONA, SEPT 14: Barcelona were dealt a blow on Thursday when the Spanish champions' spending limit for the season was cut to 270 million euros ($290 million) by La Liga.

The Spanish top flight has strict spending controls which prevent clubs from continuing to overspend on player wages and transfers.

Barcelona's previous limit was 649 million euros ($697 million), a figure inflated by the sale of future television rights income among a series of financial "levers" the club pulled.

The Catalans' current level of salary expenditure is around 400 million euros ($429 million) per Spanish reports.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen signed a new deal with the club in August until 2028, which allowed Barcelona to register new signings including loanees Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. �AFP