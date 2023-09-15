South Korea 'frustrated' over PSG's stance on Lee Kang-in





Lee joined the French champions from Spanish side Mallorca in the summer for a reported 22 million euros ($23.5 million) but was ruled out last month for four weeks with a thigh injury.

South Korea coach Hwang Sun-hong told reporters at the National Football Center in Paju that the 22-year-old has "mostly recovered" but it remains unclear when he will join the squad.

South Korea's bid for a third straight men's football gold begins on Tuesday when they face Kuwait at the Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"I've been in touch with Kang-in personally and he wants to join us as soon as possible," Hwang said.



SEOUL, SEPT 14: South Korea's Asian Games football coach voiced frustration Thursday at Paris Saint-Germain's failure to release key attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in with the competition just days away.Lee joined the French champions from Spanish side Mallorca in the summer for a reported 22 million euros ($23.5 million) but was ruled out last month for four weeks with a thigh injury.South Korea coach Hwang Sun-hong told reporters at the National Football Center in Paju that the 22-year-old has "mostly recovered" but it remains unclear when he will join the squad.South Korea's bid for a third straight men's football gold begins on Tuesday when they face Kuwait at the Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou."I've been in touch with Kang-in personally and he wants to join us as soon as possible," Hwang said."But our discussions with PSG regarding the timing of his joining doesn't appear to be progressing smoothly, so I feel frustrated." "PSG were supposed to let us know by around the 13th (Wednesday), including updates on whether Kang-in's injury has fully healed," Hwang added. �AFP