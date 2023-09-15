Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South Korea 'frustrated' over PSG's stance on Lee Kang-in

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

SEOUL, SEPT 14: South Korea's Asian Games football coach voiced frustration Thursday at Paris Saint-Germain's failure to release key attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in with the competition just days away.
Lee joined the French champions from Spanish side Mallorca in the summer for a reported 22 million euros ($23.5 million) but was ruled out last month for four weeks with a thigh injury.
South Korea coach Hwang Sun-hong told reporters at the National Football Center in Paju that the 22-year-old has "mostly recovered" but it remains unclear when he will join the squad.
South Korea's bid for a third straight men's football gold begins on Tuesday when they face Kuwait at the Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
"I've been in touch with Kang-in personally and he wants to join us as soon as possible," Hwang said.
"But our discussions with PSG regarding the timing of his joining doesn't appear to be progressing smoothly, so I feel frustrated." "PSG were supposed to let us know by around the 13th (Wednesday), including updates on whether Kang-in's injury has fully healed," Hwang added.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Inter-club Badminton begins Sept 21
Cricket Australia makes neck guards mandatory against pace bowlers
India enjoy 'problem of plenty' ahead of ODI WC final
A victory against India will boost our confidence: Shakib
Ispahani 35th National Team Bridge kicks off today
Stokes's record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
Even weaker Bangladesh desperate to restrict India
Barcelona hit by Liga spending limit cut


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft