Crowds throng HR Group housing fair on closing day





HR Group, a renowned housing firm has opened showcasing window in the fair. Its Founder and Chairman Md Habibur Rahman said, HR is playing an important role in the country's housing industry. It is working to provide maximum service to customers.

He said the group offers many discount in the fair including HR Satellite City Shamlapur, near of Bosila Bridge in the capital. If any people will make a booking for plot customer will get 3 days 3 nights free hotel accommodation at Sinbad Experience Resort and Beyond at Saint Martin in Teknaf including air ticket for couple and childrens to and from Cox's Bazar.

He said that this city will have all civic amenities. Such as schools, colleges, markets, mosques and Madrasah. The price of land in this project is Tk 20 lakh per khata. Apart of this, flat shares are also available in this project.

The project received a lot of response from buyers. About 20 plots have been sold in this fair. Beside this, buyers have also shown interest in buying shares of land.

You can own a flat in the dream city by purchasing land shares at a low price. Shares are being sold in mini condominium on own land adjacent to 60 feet road."

He said, "The investment will be 100 per cent risk free as direct ownership of the land and the need to invest money along with the construction."

He said, we have come forward to fulfill the dreams of the middle class by developing condominiums in 'HR Panam City', a planned and modern city built in a natural and pollution-free environment very close to Kanchpur Bridge. You can become a proud flat owner in the city of dreams by purchasing a land share at a low price."

