Stocks fall on profit taking after 2-day gaining streak

Stocks were back to losing tracks on Thursday, halting a two days' winning streak, as dominant small investors booked profit pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).Following the previous two days' gain, the market opened higher but failed to sustain until the end of the session amid moderate volatility in the mid-session.At the close of trading DSEX, the broad index of Dhaka Stock Exchange, fell by 2.85 points to settle at 6302, after gaining 21 points in the past two trading days.The DS30 Index, which consists of blue-chip companies, also fell 3 points to close at 2,134 and the DSES index, which represents Shariah-based companies, dropped 2.85 points to 1,360Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, rose to Tk 6.97 billion, which was 5 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.63 billion.Market analysts said the insurance stocks safe the market from major fall as eight out of top ten gainers came from the insurance sector.Small-cap Fu-Wang Food kept its dominance in the turnover charts with shares worth Tk 334 million changing hands, followed by Eastern Insurance, Continental Insurance and Gemini Sea Food.At the CSE, CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI), lost 5 points to settle at 18,626 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) falling 3 points to 11,136.