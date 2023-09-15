Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 4:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall on profit taking after 2-day gaining streak

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

Stocks were back to losing tracks on Thursday, halting a two days' winning streak, as dominant small investors booked profit pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
Following the previous two days' gain, the market opened higher but failed to sustain until the end of the session amid moderate volatility in the mid-session.
At the close of trading DSEX, the broad index of Dhaka Stock Exchange, fell by 2.85 points to settle at 6302, after gaining 21 points in the past two trading days.
The DS30 Index, which consists of blue-chip companies, also fell 3 points to close at 2,134 and the DSES index, which represents Shariah-based companies, dropped 2.85 points to 1,360
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, rose to Tk 6.97 billion, which was 5 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.63 billion.
Market analysts said the insurance stocks safe the market from major fall as eight out of top ten gainers came from the insurance sector.
Small-cap Fu-Wang Food kept its dominance in the turnover charts with shares worth Tk 334 million changing hands, followed by Eastern Insurance, Continental Insurance and Gemini Sea Food.
At the CSE, CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI), lost 5 points to settle at 18,626 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) falling 3 points to 11,136.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Crowds throng HR Group housing fair on closing day
Stocks fall on profit taking after 2-day gaining streak
Bangladesh to set up electrical testing laboratory
India emerges as Bangladesh’s leading export partner
BB relaxes rules for EFPF loan payment
CEMS-Global’s textile garment machinery fair concludes tomorrow
Islami Bank faces liquidity challenges, says Fitch Ratings
Picasso masterpiece to fetch $120m in Nov auction


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft