India emerges as Bangladesh’s leading export partner





The growth in bilateral trade has been particularly noteworthy, with Bangladesh's exports to India surging from $450 million to a remarkable $2 billion, indian media reported on Thursday.

This announcement was made during discussions centered on exploring new trade routes, specifically the Agartala-Akhaura rail link project, which promises to bolster connectivity and trade ties between the two nations.

One of the standout points made by Ms. Smita Pant, Joint Secretary (Bangladesh and Myanmar) in the Ministry of External Affairs, is the exponential growth in bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh. The trade figures have soared, demonstrating the robust economic partnership between the two countries.

An eagerly awaited development on the horizon is the completion of the Agartala-Akhaura rail link project. This project, nearly finished on the Indian side, is poised to be inaugurated by the end of the year.

In addition to the forthcoming Agartala-Akhaura rail link, the two countries already boast five operational railway lines. These existing rail links facilitate the movement of goods and people between India and Bangladesh and have played a crucial role in fostering bilateral relations. The inclusion of the seventh rail line, connecting Assam, signifies a significant stride in regional connectivity.

Ms. Pant emphasized that the Government's Act East Policy is not solely centered on trade and investment; it is equally grounded in the principles of connectivity and people-to-people ties. This holistic approach highlights India's commitment to fostering a comprehensive and enduring partnership with Bangladesh, encompassing economic, infrastructural, and cultural dimensions.



