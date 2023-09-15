CEMS-Global’s textile garment machinery fair concludes tomorrow





CEMS-Global's international exhibitions on textile garment machinery and value chain which kicked off at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center at Purbachal, Dhaka on Wednesday, will conclude on Saturday.

The four-day fair brought together the entire textile and garment Industry of Bangladesh for the Bangladesh edition of CEMS-Global USA's Textile Series of Exhibitions.

The series of exhibitions comprised of the 22nd Textech Bangladesh 2023 International Expo on Textile, Garment Technology and Machinery; 20th Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2023 featuring International Yarn, Fabric, Trims and Accessories Manufacturers and 42nd Dye+Chem Bangladesh 2023 International Expo showcasing Dyestuff and Fine & Specialty Chemicals, says a press release.

CEMS Global USA's B2B trade exhibitions span across various industries and four continents, and one of its notable series focuses on the textile sector.

These exhibitions are part of the Bangladesh Edition of CEMS-Global USA's Textile Series of Exhibitions, which showcase cutting-edge Machinery and equipment and an exclusive diverse array of exhibits, materials, trends & technologies needed for the textile & RMG industry.

With more than 1,675 manufacturers from 37 countries, in 2,245 booths and pavilions; these 3 comprehensive International exhibitions being held in Dhaka are focused on the entire textile & garment Industry of Bangladesh.

These exhibitions, which have been serving the Bangladesh's textile & garment Industry for the past 22 years, will be unique and one-of-a-kind B2B networking platform of buyers-sellers where visitors from the industry will be able to see a diverse range of latest textile products and solutions including textile apparel machinery, yarn, fabric, apparel, trims, accessories, dyestuff and textile chemicals.

An opening ceremony for the exhibition was held at the exhibition center in Purbachal hosted by Meherun N Islam - president and group managing director of CEMS-Global - USA & Asia-Pacific.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Birprotik attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

AHM Ahsan, vice chairman and chief executive officer of the Export Promotion Bureau; Md Nuruzzaman, director general (additional secretary) of Department of Textiles; Md Anwarul Alam - additional secretary (Policy, Law and International Cooperation) of the Ministry of Industries; Md Mahbubul Alam, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), who has joined virtually; Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA); and Mansoor Ahmed, vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) also attended the event.



