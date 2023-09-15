Video
Friday, 15 September, 2023
Business

Islami Bank faces liquidity challenges, says Fitch Ratings

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

In a recent report, US credit rating agency Fitch Ratings Inc highlighted ongoing liquidity challenges within the Islamic banking sector in Bangladesh. Despite being a substantial part of the nation's banking industry, this sector struggles with liquidity issues, it says.
Fitch Ratings' report, released on Tuesday, September 12, acknowledges some improvements in bank's liquidity situation, thanks to support from the central bank in the form of Islamic Bank Liquidity Facility and Mudarabah Liquidity Support. Additionally, there remains a notable public demand for Islamic deposit products.
As per Fitch Ratings, Islamic banks held 25.3 percent of domestic industry deposits by the end of the first half of 2023, a decline from 28.2 percent from the same period of the previous year. The decline in liquidity buffers, customer deposit outflows, and reports of loan irregularities have contributed to these challenges.
However, there is a silver lining as excess liquidity has improved with a 12.7 percent quarterly rise. On the flip side, deposit growth has slowed significantly, with a mere 3.8 percent year-on-year increase in total deposits as of the first half of 2023, compared to a 12 percent year-on-year growth in the first half of 2022.
Fitch Ratings also points out that Islamic banks' vulnerability to short-term liquidity challenges is evident in the drop of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) to 87.7 percent at the end of 2022, below the regulatory requirement of 100 percent.  In contrast, conventional banks maintain adequate liquidity profiles, with an industry average LCR of 154 percent.
According to Fitch Ratings, Bangladesh boasts the eighth-largest Islamic banking market globally as of the end of 2022, with total assets of Tk4,970.7 billion ($45.3 billion), surpassing countries like Indonesia, Bahrain, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and Oman. The market share, based on industry loans, continues to rise, reaching 29.1 percent at the end of the first half of 2023. Bangladesh holds significant untapped potential in the Islamic banking sector, with 62 percent of the population lacking accounts at financial institutions, whether conventional or Islamic.
Fitch Ratings also highlights the growing adoption of Islamic products by conventional banks to meet customer demand. Islamic branches and windows of conventional banks have expanded, accounting for 8.2 percent of Islamic banking deposits as of the end of the first half of 2023.
Mudaraba-based deposits make up over 85 percent of customer deposits at Islamic banks. Fitch Ratings notes that Islamic banks have not been observed passing on losses or failing to pay profits to depositors, as this could increase reputational risk and lead to deposit outflows.



