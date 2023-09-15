Video
SIA to launch non-stop S'pore-Brussels flights in April

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch non-stop flights between Singapore and Brussels, the capital of Belgium, from April 5, 2024, returning to the city after more than 20 years.
SIA will operate four weekly flights to Brussels with the long-haul variant of its Airbus A350-900s, which feature 253 seats in three cabin classes: 42 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class, and 187 in Economy Class, says a press release.
Subject to regulatory approval, flight SQ304 will depart Singapore for Brussels on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 2355hrs (local time).
The return sector, operated as flight SQ303, will depart Brussels for Singapore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 1210hrs (local time).
The addition of Brussels increases the number of European destinations in the SIA network to 13, reflecting its commitment to enhance its connectivity to this key region for the Airline.
Dai Hao Yu, Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, SIA said: "Brussels is an important European economic and political centre, and the launch of this service adds another historical and charming city to SIA's list of destinations. It also gives our customers who are travelling from Europe an additional point to connect to Singapore, as well as the wider Asia-Pacific region via our hub at Changi Airport. SIA will continue to review its network and find opportunities to offer more options for our customers."of 3 Singapore Company Registration Number: 197200078R Apart from being the capital of Belgium, Brussels is also home to the European Union (EU) and is dubbed as the EU's capital city.
The secretariat of the Benelux and headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are also located in the city.  It is the most densely populated city in Belgium with the highest gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.
Brussels' unique geographical location makes it an ideal hub for rail, road, and air traffic, earning the city the moniker The Crossroads of Europe.
Tickets for SIA's Brussels flights will be made available for sale progressively through the various distribution channels from 13 September 2023.



